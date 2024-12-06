AF Gruppen’s Betonmast Wins Key Military Contract

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Betonmast, a subsidiary of AF Gruppen, has secured a contract worth approximately MNOK 155 to build offices and vehicle halls at Ørland air station, a key Norwegian military base. The project, expected to start in spring 2025 and finish in the latter half of 2026, marks a significant investment in Norway’s defense infrastructure.

For further insights into AGRUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.