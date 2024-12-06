News & Insights

AF Gruppen’s Betonmast Wins Key Military Contract

December 06, 2024 — 02:35 am EST

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

Betonmast, a subsidiary of AF Gruppen, has secured a contract worth approximately MNOK 155 to build offices and vehicle halls at Ørland air station, a key Norwegian military base. The project, expected to start in spring 2025 and finish in the latter half of 2026, marks a significant investment in Norway’s defense infrastructure.

