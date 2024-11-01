News & Insights

AF Gruppen to Transform Bergen Waterfront with New Project

November 01, 2024 — 03:34 am EDT

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary, LAB Entreprenør AS, has secured a NOK 428 million contract for a new waterfront apartment project in Bergen’s city center. The development aims to revitalize the historic district with new residential buildings, outdoor areas, and a kindergarten, transforming it into an attractive urban area. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2025, contingent on presales, and is expected to complete by late 2027.

