AF Gruppen to Transform Bergen Waterfront with New Project

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary, LAB Entreprenør AS, has secured a NOK 428 million contract for a new waterfront apartment project in Bergen’s city center. The development aims to revitalize the historic district with new residential buildings, outdoor areas, and a kindergarten, transforming it into an attractive urban area. Construction is scheduled to begin in early 2025, contingent on presales, and is expected to complete by late 2027.

