AF Gruppen Subsidiary Secures Major Housing Contract

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary Betonmast has inked a turnkey contract worth around NOK 400 million with Moerveien AS for the construction of 141 apartments in the Fredheimkvartalet project, Ås. The project, owned by Bakkegruppen and IK Gruppen, will blend urban living with retail spaces and is set to begin in Q3 2024, with completion expected in Q3 2026.

