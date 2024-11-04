AF Gruppen Secures Major School Rehabilitation Contract

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary, Betonmast, has secured a NOK 165 million contract for the rehabilitation of Rud Upper Secondary School in Bærum. The project, emphasizing sustainability through reuse of materials, is set to start in early 2025 and finish by summer 2026. This deal underscores Betonmast’s expertise in environmentally-conscious school renovations.

For further insights into AGRUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.