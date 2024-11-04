News & Insights

AF Gruppen Secures Major School Rehabilitation Contract

November 04, 2024 — 04:03 am EST

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary, Betonmast, has secured a NOK 165 million contract for the rehabilitation of Rud Upper Secondary School in Bærum. The project, emphasizing sustainability through reuse of materials, is set to start in early 2025 and finish by summer 2026. This deal underscores Betonmast’s expertise in environmentally-conscious school renovations.

Stocks mentioned

AGRUF

