AF Gruppen Reports Strong Q3 Performance and Growth

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen ASA reported a stable third quarter with a turnover of MNOK 7,204 and a significant profit increase before tax to MNOK 289. The company showcased strong performances across several business areas, particularly in Anlegg with a 40% turnover growth, while maintaining a solid financial position and focusing on safety and environmentally friendly solutions.

For further insights into AGRUF stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.