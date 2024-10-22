AF Gruppen to Boost Sweden’s Power Grid

AF Gruppen ASA (AGRUF) has released an update.

AF Gruppen’s subsidiary, Kanonaden Entreprenad, has secured a SEK 900 million contract with Hitachi Energy to build seven series compensation stations in Sweden, enhancing the nation’s electricity grid and supporting the energy transition. The project, with an option for three additional stations, aims to improve transmission capacity and reduce environmental impact.

