AEye reports Q3 EPS ($1.01) vs. ($2.78) last year

Reports Q3 revenue $104K vs. $188K last year. Matt Fisch, AEye (LIDR) CEO, said, “AEye’s made significant strides in the third quarter in meeting product and partner milestones and putting the financial tools in place that move us closer to our production goals. On the product front, we announced that Apollo set a new bar in terms of performance, with high-resolution object detection at a distance of one kilometer. We believe this accomplishment is the first among our peers. Apollo demonstrations have led to a spike in customer interest across the board, and we have now delivered samples of Apollo to our partners. During the quarter, we demonstrated that Apollo met the NVIDIA Hyperion specifications, which demand a challenging combination of high-resolution detection at very long distances. This major in-vehicle driving test is a significant achievement that further validates the strength of our technology and paves the way for deeper integration with the NVIDIA platform. We made significant progress with our partners over the quarter. ATI, our partner in China, is demonstrating Apollo to potential customers. We are also engaged in multiple global OEM quoting activities with our Tier 1 partner, LITEON, and plan to begin development of an Apollo manufacturing line in the fourth quarter of 2024. Our ability to attract new investors to AEye has enabled us to build the financial tools and liquidity to support the multi-year runway required by the automotive production pipeline. We believe we have the most efficient business model in the industry and our capital-light approach positions us well to navigate the evolving lidar landscape.”

