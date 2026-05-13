AEye Q1 Earnings Call Highlights

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) reported higher first-quarter revenue and emphasized expanding commercial engagement across defense, transportation, automotive and infrastructure markets, while management said the lidar company remains focused on converting evaluations and proofs of concept into deployments.

On the company’s first-quarter 2026earnings call Chief Executive Officer Matt Fisch said the quarter “unfolded exactly as planned,” citing steady execution, stronger partnerships and a growing customer funnel. Fisch said AEye now has more commercial engagement than at any point in its history, with revenue-generating customers rising to 21 from 16 since the priorearnings call

Fisch also said issued quotes and active engagements increased by nearly 40% quarter over quarter, pointing to activity in automotive, trucking, defense, rail, infrastructure and intelligent transportation systems. He described revenue as a lagging indicator and said investors should focus on leading indicators such as technical engagements, requests for information and proof-of-concept activity.

Revenue Rises as Losses Continue

Chief Financial Officer Conor Tierney said first-quarter revenue was $101,000, up almost 60% from $64,000 in the first quarter of 2025 and up slightly from the fourth quarter of 2025.

GAAP operating expenses were $8.9 million, compared with $8.3 million in the fourth quarter, reflecting higher stock-based compensation and professional fees, as well as continued investment in go-to-market and deployment execution. Non-GAAP operating expenses were $7.4 million, down slightly from $7.5 million in the prior quarter.

AEye reported a GAAP net loss of $8.3 million, or $0.18 per share, compared with a GAAP net loss of $7.3 million, or $0.17 per share, in the fourth quarter. On a non-GAAP basis, net loss was $6.7 million, or $0.15 per share, essentially flat with the prior quarter.

Cash burn was $9.2 million in the quarter, up from $7.5 million in the fourth quarter, which Tierney attributed primarily to first-quarter seasonality. The company ended the quarter with cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities of approximately $77.2 million, down from $86.5 million at the end of the fourth quarter.

Tierney reaffirmed AEye’s full-year 2026 cash burn target of $30 million to $35 million and said the company has runway “well into 2028.” He also said AEye plans to file a new shelf registration statement because its existing shelf is expiring, calling the filing a routine replacement that does not reflect any near-term financing intentions.

Defense, Trucking and Infrastructure Lead Engagement Activity

Fisch said defense was a “major standout” among AEye’s end markets. The company continues to ship to an existing U.S. contractor for unmanned aerial vehicle wire detection, and Fisch said repeat business is emerging within that account. Apollo is also being evaluated for additional applications, including unmanned ground vehicles and counter-UAV uses.

AEye also announced a new commercial relationship with SynTech, which Fisch described as a global defense systems company with established ties to leading defense primes. SynTech is promoting Apollo to its customers, and initial shipments are underway, according to Fisch.

In autonomous trucking, Fisch said Apollo sensors are in evaluation with multiple Level 4 trucking companies. In response to analyst questions, he said the opportunity includes both potential displacement of higher-risk supply chains and complementary use alongside existing lidar systems. Tierney added that the company has also seen some interest in Level 2 trucking applications, though he described that market as more cost competitive.

Management also highlighted activity in intelligent transportation systems. Fisch said AEye’s OPTIS platform is live at an active California intersection in partnership with Flasheye and Blue-Band, with additional U.S. smart intersection deployments in progress. He also said an Australian ITS proof of concept has advanced to discussions of commercial terms.

Automotive Interest Tied to AI, Supply Chain Concerns

Fisch said automotive OEM engagement increased during the quarter, driven by robotaxi investment announcements, trade policy implications and concerns about supply chain resilience. He said OEMs in passenger vehicles are seeking domestically sourced alternatives and that AEye’s manufacturing partnership helps address that demand.

Fisch said multiple new requests for information emerged in the first quarter across both passenger and commercial vehicle segments, and that OEMs have begun reengaging as Level 3 and Level 4 roadmaps are reactivated and expanded. However, he cautioned that OEM schedules have been unpredictable.

Tierney said automotive programs can take two to three years to reach start of production, while non-automotive opportunities are moving faster, though still typically requiring six to 12 months depending on the customer and sector.

Management repeatedly emphasized AEye’s ability to operate behind a windshield. Fisch said Apollo offers long-range detection behind the windshield and described the sensor as customer-proven to detect objects at distances of up to 1 kilometer. Tierney said the in-cabin capability is attractive to OEMs because the windshield can protect and clean the sensor.

Partnerships Remain Central to Strategy

Fisch said AEye continues to build on its partnership with NVIDIA, calling it a cornerstone of the company’s automotive and industrial market positioning. Apollo has been validated on NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin and demonstrated on DRIVE AGX Thor, NVIDIA’s next-generation centralized automotive compute platform. Fisch said AEye joined the NVIDIA Halos AI Systems Inspection Lab in March.

During the question-and-answer session, Fisch said the relationship with NVIDIA is “strong and progressing” and that AEye’s focus is to become officially validated on DRIVE AGX Thor. He said a team was at NVIDIA’s headquarters testing the latest Apollo software update as part of that validation process.

AEye also continues to rely on its manufacturing partnership with LITEON. Fisch said the company’s supply chain is globally diversified and based on off-the-shelf telecom components, which he said supports cost competitiveness, manufacturability and resilience.

Tierney said customers increasingly want end-to-end perception solutions rather than standalone sensors. He said AEye’s partner-led model allows the company to assemble full solutions without acquiring or building every capability internally, which he described as an efficiency advantage as the company scales.

Management Points to Second-Half Revenue Inflection

Fisch said AEye’s priorities for the rest of 2026 are unchanged: converting engagements into deployments. He said the company’s technology, balance sheet and partnerships provide the foundation for commercial scale.

In response to a question from Craig-Hallum analyst Richard Shannon, Tierney said AEye still expects revenue acceleration in the second half of the year. He said the company is already seeing more units in the pipeline for the second quarter and expects that trend to continue into the third and fourth quarters.

“As technical engagements convert into program commitments, we are building the foundation from which a meaningful revenue inflection can follow,” Tierney said.

About AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR)

AEye, Inc is a technology company specializing in adaptive LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) systems designed to support advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous vehicles and other sensing applications. Through its intelligent detection and ranging (iDAR) platform, AEye integrates high-performance sensors with real-time data processing software to deliver customizable sensing ‘pipelines' that prioritize relevant objects and environmental features. This approach enables longer detection ranges, higher resolution imagery and dynamic field-of-view adjustment, making AEye's offerings well suited for complex driving environments and safety-critical scenarios.

The company's core product suite centers on solid-state and hybrid LiDAR sensors that can be configured for a variety of end uses, including passenger vehicles, commercial trucks, robotics, mapping and defense.

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