AEye (LIDR) Q2 Loss Narrows 61%

Key Points down from $32 thousand in Q2 2024, despite reported increases in new contract wins.

Non-GAAP net loss per share improved to $(0.35) in Q2 2025, reflecting share count expansion and capital raising, but overall losses remain substantial.

Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities totaled $19.2 million as of June 30, 2025.

AEye (NASDAQ:LIDR) is a technology company specializing in lidar (light detection and ranging) sensor solutions for advanced driver assistance and autonomous vehicle systems. No analyst estimates were available for comparison.

Metric Q2 2025 Analyst Estimate Q2 2024 Y/Y Change EPS (Non-GAAP) $(0.35) – $(0.91) 61.5% EPS (GAAP) $(0.48) – $(1.16) 58.6% Revenue $22 thousand – $32 thousand (31.3%) Cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities $19.2 million(as of June 30, 2025) – $13.4 million(as of June 30, 2024) 43.3% Cash Burn (excluding net financing proceeds) $7.1 million – – N/A

Company Overview and Strategic Focus

AEye develops lidar-based sensing platforms designed for automotive, transportation, and smart infrastructure markets. Its 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform enables software-definable, solid-state lidar with adaptive sensing capabilities. This technology aims to support increased vehicle autonomy and provide precise measurement and imaging, both critical for safety-focused applications spanning automotive to infrastructure monitoring.

The company’s recent focus centers on technological differentiation, strategic partnerships, and capital-light operations. Recent developments include product milestones such as Apollo—a lidar platform—being fully integrated into a key automotive computing system, and new contract wins across transportation and security sectors. Success hinges on converting business pipeline opportunities into recognized revenue, maintaining strong Tier 1 supplier and OEM relationships, and managing cash burn while expanding product reach beyond automotive markets.

Quarterly Performance: Financial and Operational Developments

The most notable headline in the quarter was that, even as management reported commercial progress, revenue fell to $22 thousand (GAAP) in Q2 2025, down from $32 thousand in Q2 2024. This came despite the announcement of a potential $30 million contract opportunity, multiple new business wins, and over 100 active prospective customer engagements. The revenue decline, combined with a gross loss, was reported—common in early-stage hardware companies where contract wins often precede revenue by several quarters.

Cost of revenue was $108 thousand (GAAP), again surpassing total revenue, leading to a gross loss of $86 thousand (GAAP). Operating expenses were $8,619,000, compared to $8,128,000 in Q2 2024, on a GAAP basis, with research and development (GAAP) stable at $3.7 million. The company’s capital requirements remained material: GAAP net loss was $9.3 million, up from $8.0 million in Q1 2025, and non-GAAP net loss reached $6.7 million.

Operationally, the quarter saw clear steps in product and customer development. Apollo, AEye’s automotive lidar platform, completed full integration into the NVIDIA DRIVE AGX Orin system. This integration is expected to increase access to new automotive original equipment manufacturer (OEM) opportunities and supports future product deployments. Apollo was also selected by a global transportation OEM for a potential $30 million revenue opportunity, with management expecting initial revenue contribution later in the year. Additionally, the company introduced OPTIS™, a sensing solution built on the NVIDIA Jetson Orin computing platform, landing deployments in airport security and logistics monitoring.

The business reported progress in commercial partnerships, announcing that the number of new contracts signed grew from two to six in 2025. These contracts span both automotive and non-automotive sectors and provide a foundation for hoped-for growth in unit sales. The company highlighted successful engagement with Tier 1 manufacturing partners, as well as strategic participation in sourcing initiatives like WinTOR, which may offer future project opportunities with large automotive manufacturers. No business segment revenue breakdown was provided—the topline remains small and concentrated in pre-scale deployments with customers still ramping up to production levels.

Product Families: Lidar and Integrated Solutions

AEye’s main product is the 4Sight™ Intelligent Sensing Platform, a solid-state, software-defined lidar sensor. This platform powers Apollo for automotive and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS) customers, and OPTIS™ for smart infrastructure and security use cases. Lidar (light detection and ranging) works by sending pulses of laser light and timing the returns, generating a real-time, high-resolution map of objects and hazards. Software configurability allows one base hardware product to be tailored quickly for specific customer requirements, shortening the sales/go-to-market cycle in both vehicle and infrastructure markets.

This creates the potential for AEye’s lidar to become part of many vehicle platforms, pending successful validation and customer uptake. OPTIS™, leveraging the NVIDIA Jetson Orin computing core, extends the reach from automotive to applications like airport safety, perimeter security, and logistics. Both products represent the company’s efforts to move beyond only automotive and drive adoption in broader sensor markets.

Outlook and Future Factors to Watch

For the outlook, management limited guidance to projected cash burn, which it expects to remain in the $27–$29 million range for the full year 2025. No revenue or margin guidance was provided in the earnings release. Details on how this capital was raised were not disclosed. There was no update to sales expectations for the year or next quarter.

Looking forward, investors should monitor several key areas: whether recently reported commercial wins—especially the $30 million automotive OEM contract—begin to convert into recognizable revenue, whether operating expenses stay under control as the company ramps up commercialization. The potential for both automotive and non-automotive segment wins exists, but the timing and scale of realized sales are not yet clear. LIDR does not currently pay a dividend.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

