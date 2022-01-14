AEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIDR) drops to US$574m and insiders who purchased earlier this year lose another US$47k

Insiders who bought US$84k worth of AEye, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:LIDR) stock at an average buy price of US$8.37 over the last year may be disappointed by the recent 21% decrease in the stock. Insiders buy with the expectation to see their investments rise in value over a period of time. However, recent losses have rendered their above investment worth US$37k which is not ideal.

Although we don't think shareholders should simply follow insider transactions, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

The Last 12 Months Of Insider Transactions At AEye

Over the last year, we can see that the biggest insider purchase was by Member of Advisory Board & Independent Director Timothy Dunn for US$84k worth of shares, at about US$8.37 per share. That means that an insider was happy to buy shares at above the current price of US$3.71. Their view may have changed since then, but at least it shows they felt optimistic at the time. In our view, the price an insider pays for shares is very important. As a general rule, we feel more positive about a stock when an insider has bought shares at above current prices, because that suggests they viewed the stock as good value, even at a higher price. Timothy Dunn was the only individual insider to buy shares in the last twelve months.

The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. By clicking on the graph below, you can see the precise details of each insider transaction!

NasdaqCM:LIDR Insider Trading Volume January 14th 2022

Does AEye Boast High Insider Ownership?

Many investors like to check how much of a company is owned by insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Insiders own 13% of AEye shares, worth about US$75m. We've certainly seen higher levels of insider ownership elsewhere, but these holdings are enough to suggest alignment between insiders and the other shareholders.

What Might The Insider Transactions At AEye Tell Us?

It doesn't really mean much that no insider has traded AEye shares in the last quarter. But insiders have shown more of an appetite for the stock, over the last year. Insiders own shares in AEye and we see no evidence to suggest they are worried about the future. While we like knowing what's going on with the insider's ownership and transactions, we make sure to also consider what risks are facing a stock before making any investment decision. Case in point: We've spotted 3 warning signs for AEye you should be aware of.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

