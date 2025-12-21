Aevis Victoria (SWX:AEVS) Price Target Increased by 13.33% to 17.34

The average one-year price target for Aevis Victoria (SWX:AEVS) has been revised to CHF 17,34 / share. This is an increase of 13.33% from the prior estimate of CHF 15,30 dated December 3, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of CHF 17,17 to a high of CHF 17,85 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 29.40% from the latest reported closing price of CHF 13,40 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aevis Victoria. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEVS is 0.00%, an increase of 15.16%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 31.24% to 3K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares , representing an increase of 32.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in AEVS by 32.92% over the last quarter.

DFAX - Dimensional World ex U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

