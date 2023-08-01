AEVIS VICTORIA (SIX:AEVS) Price Target Increased by 10.82% to 21.93

The average one-year price target for AEVIS VICTORIA (SIX:AEVS) has been revised to 21.93 / share. This is an increase of 10.82% from the prior estimate of 19.79 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 21.72 to a high of 22.58 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 18.54% from the latest reported closing price of 18.50 / share.

AEVIS VICTORIA Maintains 4.05% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 4.05%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 5 funds or institutions reporting positions in AEVIS VICTORIA. This is a decrease of 1 owner(s) or 16.67% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEVS is 0.00%, a decrease of 14.03%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 9.72% to 7K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

MGLVX - Mercer Global Low Volatility Equity Fund Class Y-3 holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SVTAX - Simt Global Managed Volatility Fund Class F holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIS - Dimensional International Small Cap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFIC - Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

