Aevis Victoria Names Jonas Greutert As Incoming CEO, Succeeding Thomas Huber In 2026

September 01, 2025 — 01:54 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aevis Victoria SA (AEVS.SW), a Swiss investment holding company, on Monday announced that appointed Jonas Greutert as Chief Executive Officer effective from January 1, 2026.

Jonas Greutert is taking over CEO Thomas Huber position who served for over eight years.

Greutert had previously worked at Mettler-Toledo since 2020.

On Friday, Aevis Victoria SA closed trading, 0.75% higher at CHF 13.40 on the Swiss Stock Exchange.

