Is AEVA's Record Q2 Revenues the Spark for Lasting Growth?

LiDAR sensor maker Aeva Technologies ( AEVA ) posted record second-quarter 2025 revenues of $5.5 million, a more than 60% sequential jump and well above expectations. This growth was driven by a rise in product shipments and increased revenues from early-stage development programs. This marks an important milestone for the company, signaling that initial partnerships are now beginning to generate tangible commercial success. Management also raised its full-year growth forecast, expecting revenues to increase by 100-110% from prior expectations of doubling revenues.

The company’s improved trajectory is supported by demand for its LiDAR products in both the automotive and industrial sectors. For example, AEVA’s role as a key long-range sensor supplier for Daimler Truck provides visibility into multi-year production revenue. Industrial applications are also gaining momentum. This blend of early sales and engineering contracts reflects a more standard ramp-up toward broader commercialization, reinforced by improving gross margins that are now tracking toward the 35-45% range expected at scale.

Looking ahead, the company sees opportunities for much larger contracts. Just a few full-scale automotive programs could represent between $400 million and $500 million in annual revenue. The potential for growth in industrial automation and consumer applications further expands this potential. With shipments rising and orders firming up, AEVA’s performance suggests it is steadily moving from pilot projects to a full commercialization cycle.

Peer Trends

Ouster's ( OUST ) revenue trajectory is on an upward trend, too. The company delivered strong Q2 results with revenues of over $35 million, surpassing the high end of Ouster’s guidance. This represents a 30% year-over-year increase and marks Ouster's tenth consecutive quarter of revenue growth. The performance was driven by a record number of sensor shipments.

However, Luminar Technologies’ ( LAZR ) revenue trajectory shows a sequential decline, with Q2 revenues coming in at $15.6 million, a 5% drop from the same period last year. This was attributed to a reduction in production volume estimates for Luminar’s key automotive program and a strategic exit from non-core businesses. Luminar is now shifting its focus to commercial markets for near-term revenue opportunities.

AEVA’s Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of Aeva Technologies have increased around 264% over the past six months against the industry’s decline of 0.3%.

From a valuation standpoint, AEVA trades at a forward price-to-sales ratio of over 26, well above the industry. AEVA carries a Value Score of F.

The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

