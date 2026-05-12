Aeva's Q1 Loss Narrower Than Expected on Strong Service Sales

Aeva Technologies, Inc. AEVA posted a narrower-than-expected loss for the first quarter of 2026 as growing commercial deployments drove another record revenue quarter. The company reported an adjusted loss of 41 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 44 cents, delivering a 7.51% earnings surprise. The loss also improved 8.9% from a loss of 45 cents a year ago.

Revenues came in at $6 million, up 76.5% from $3.4 million in the year-ago quarter, and topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5 million by 34.21%. Aeva exited the quarter with total available liquidity of $224.5 million, which provided flexibility as it advances multiple automotive and commercial programs.

AEVA currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aeva Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aeva Technologies, Inc. Quote

AEVA Revenue Mix Shifts as Services Scale

Product revenues were $2.4 million in the quarter, essentially flat with the prior-year period, while professional service revenues rose to $3.8 million from $0.9 million a year ago, lifting total gross profit to $1.9 million from $0.3 million.

Cost discipline remains a key swing factor. Research and development expense increased to $22.8 million from $21.6 million, while general and administrative expense rose to $12.4 million from $7.2 million. Aeva reported an operating loss of $35.1 million.

Aeva’s Program Execution & Multi-Market Progress

Aeva demonstrated continued execution across automotive and “physical AI” end markets in the first quarter.

In autonomous trucking, the company delivered production-intent Atlas sensors to Daimler Truck, marking a key milestone toward series production. It is working with Daimler Truck and Torc on stack validation with additional deliveries planned in 2026 to support fleet rollout.

In passenger vehicles, Aeva delivered first Atlas Ultra sensors to a top-10 European passenger OEM for vehicle integration and AV stack development. It completed initial milestones for a separate development program with a top-five passenger OEM—supporting a growing ADAS and L3 pipeline across passenger and commercial platforms.

Aeva also advanced ecosystem leverage through NVIDIA, collaborating to integrate 4D LiDAR as the reference sensor for the DRIVE Hyperion platform (globally outside China) and integrating Atlas Ultra and velocity data into the AV stack, which could broaden exposure to OEMs and AV companies using Hyperion.

Beyond automotive, Aeva expanded commercial deployments, with Forterra extending 4D LiDAR to another autonomous ground vehicle, and launched CityOS—an AI-powered traffic management solution already selected for a large-scale deployment in Georgia.

Aeva Cash Use Highlights the Investment Phase

Cash flow underscored the company’s continued investment cycle. Net cash used in operating activities was $25.8 million in the quarter, compared with $30.8 million a year ago, reflecting a modest improvement despite higher operating expenses. Capital expenditures were $2.2 million for the quarter under review.

Aeva ended the quarter with $31.2 million in cash and cash equivalents and $68.3 million in marketable securities. Management continues to position liquidity and manufacturing scale-up as priorities as demand builds across automotive, defense and infrastructure programs.

Peer Releases

Ouster, Inc. OUST incurred a quarterly loss of 25 cents per share, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 31 cents. This compares to a loss of 42 cents per share a year ago. Ouster posted revenues of $48.58 million for the quarter ended March 2026, surpassing the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 6.07%. This compares to year-ago revenues of $32.63 million. Ouster topped consensus revenue estimates in each of the last four quarters.

Mobileye Global Inc. MBLY reported first-quarter 2026 earnings of 12 cents per share, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 8 cents. The company delivered an earnings surprise of 58.52%, with the bottom line rising 50% year over year, driven by higher EyeQ system-on-chip shipments. Mobileye posted revenues of $558 million, which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $520 million by 7.36% and increased 27.4% year over year. In the trailing four quarters, Mobileye topped earnings estimates thrice and matched once.

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