AEVA vs. OUST: Which LiDAR Stock Is Worth Buying Right Now?

The LiDAR sector has gone from forgotten to feverish in 2026. Two names leading that charge are Aeva Technologies AEVA and Ouster OUST— both riding the autonomous systems wave and burning cash. Yet their stories are fundamentally different.

Both companies are active across automotive, infrastructure, defense and industrial markets. But Ouster has gone a step further. Through the StereoLabs acquisition and the Rev8 platform, it has repositioned itself as a full physical artificial intelligence (AI) sensing-and-perception company, combining LiDAR, cameras, edge AI compute and software into a unified platform. Aeva, despite its impressive FMCW (Frequency Modulated Continuous Wave) technology and growing commercial deployments, remains primarily a LiDAR sensor play with its largest revenue opportunity— high-volume automotive production— still gated behind a 2028 start-of-production timeline.

Over the past three months, OUST has surged roughly 111%, while AEVA has climbed around 71%— impressive runs that make you question: which one actually deserves your money at these levels?

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Case for Aeva

Aeva's pitch starts with technology. Its FMCW LiDAR is differentiated. It measures velocity per pixel alongside depth and reflectivity, making it more interference-resistant than conventional time-of-flight sensors. That technical edge has earned Aeva a coveted position as the reference LiDAR supplier outside China for NVIDIA's NVDA DRIVE Hyperion platform, the go-to stack for Level 3 and higher autonomous driving. When leading OEMs design around Hyperion, Aeva gets a built-in pathway to follow.

The company is making progress on production timelines. It delivered production-intent Atlas sensors to Daimler Truck in first-quarter 2026 and began Atlas Ultra integration with a top-10 European passenger OEM— the flagship program where series production across multiple vehicle models is targeted for 2028. A separate top-5 passenger OEM program cleared its initial milestones.

It's actively building revenue bridges through adjacent markets. In smart infrastructure, Aeva launched CityOS— an AI-powered traffic management platform— and already secured a large-scale deployment in Georgia. In defense, Forterra expanded Aeva's 4D LiDAR to a second autonomous ground vehicle program. In industrial automation, Nikon launched its APDIS MV5 laser radar system powered by Aeva's Eve technology under a multi-year production agreement covering automotive, aerospace, and energy inspection. The LG Innotek partnership adds further industrial and physical AI exposure.

Revenues in 2025 came in at $18.1 million, up 99%, and the company is guiding 70-100% growth in 2026 to roughly $33 million. Those growth rates look great but the base is tiny. Management is still burning cash. Net cash used in operating activities in the last reported quarter totaled $25.8 million. Aeva exited the first quarter of 2026 with $224.5 million in total available liquidity and long-term debt to capitalization of roughly 87%.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aeva Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aeva Technologies, Inc. Quote

The Case for Ouster

Ouster's strategic repositioning into physical AI could be its biggest catalyst. Through the StereoLabs acquisition in February 2026, the company has assembled a unified sensing-and-perception platform combining digital LiDAR, ZED cameras, edge AI compute, and software. That makes Ouster far more than a sensor vendor. It's building the infrastructure layer for machines spanning robotics, warehouse automation, industrial equipment, drones, and humanoid robots. That's a fundamentally larger addressable market.

Ouster is generating higher product revenues than Aeva. First-quarter 2026 product revenues hit a record $49 million, up 55% year over year, with 13 consecutive quarters of product revenue growth. The smart infrastructure vertical alone— powered by BlueCity traffic management and Ouster Gemini security deployments— was the single largest revenue contributor in the last quarter, with 700+ contracted BlueCity deployments and Gemini running at 550+ sites.

The Rev8 launch sharpens Ouster’s narrative further. Shipping since early May 2026, it's the industry's first native color LiDAR— qualified for NVIDIA DRIVE Hyperion, and already pulling in partnerships with FieldAI, Gecko Robotics, FUJIFILM and ARGUS Interception. Yesterday, the company announced that it expanded its collaboration with Benchmark Electronics to boost REV8 production. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ouster’s full-year revenues is pegged at $223 million, implying year-over-year growth of 32%.

Financially, Ouster is on a much firmer footing than Aeva. It holds $175 million in cash with zero debt, providing ample flexibility to fund product development, AI software initiatives, go-to-market expansion, and strategic acquisitions. Ouster also reiterated its framework of 35-40% gross margins and disciplined operating expense growth, which it believes can support operating profitability by 2027.

Ouster, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Ouster, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Ouster, Inc. Quote

OUST & AEVA Valuation Check

AEVA trades at 32x forward sales. Even within a loss-making LiDAR peer group that routinely sports eye-popping multiples, that's extreme. The five-year median P/S is 18.5x. The stock has nearly doubled year to date, pricing in a 2028 automotive ramp that is still two years and multiple qualification gates away. The emerging data center optionality (Aeva's silicon photonics technology could potentially serve co-packaged optics for AI infrastructure) does add value, but it's very early-stage and can’t seem to justify such a high valuation.

Ouster stock trades at roughly 11x forward sales. Indeed, that’s also quite elevated but still far more defensible than Aeva's, given the actual revenue scale and operational momentum.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Our Take: OUST Is a Buy

Both stocks have run hard. Neither is cheap. But the comparison isn't close. Aeva is asking investors to pay 32x forward sales for a company on track to generate around $33 million in revenues this year while waiting on a 2028 automotive production ramp that remains outside its direct control. The technology is real, the partnerships are real, and so is the stretched balance sheet.

Ouster, by contrast, is generating much higher annual revenues, expanding gross margins, holding no debt, and building a diversified Physical AI platform. Rev8 gives it a genuine product cycle catalyst. The valuation premium over peers is justified by execution quality. If you're putting capital to work in LiDAR today, OUST is where the risk-reward actually makes sense.

Ouster carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), while AEVA carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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