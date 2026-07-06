Is Aeva Technologies a Stock to Sell After Its CFO Unloaded 11,000 Shares?

Key Points

11,212 shares were sold directly for a transaction value of approximately $300,000, based on a reported price of $26.75 per share on July 2, 2026.

This trade represented 1.62% of Sinha's direct holdings prior to the transaction, reducing direct ownership to 678,822 shares.

No indirect or derivative transactions occurred; all shares sold were directly owned common stock.

The sale fits a pattern of smaller, capacity-driven transactions as Sinha's direct holdings have declined by 38.46% since April 2025.

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Aeva Technologies‘(NASDAQ:AEVA) Chief Financial Officer Saurabh Sinha reported the direct sale of 11,212 shares of common stock for a transaction value of ~$300,000 on July 2, 2026, according to the SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares sold (direct) 11,212 Transaction value $300,000 Post-transaction shares (direct) 678,822 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) $16.3 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 reported price ($26.75); post-transaction value based on July 2, 2026, market close ($23.98).

Key questions

How does this transaction compare to Sinha's prior selling activity?

This sale of 11,212 shares is materially smaller than the average for Sinha's past 12 sell transactions, which averaged ~35,400 shares, reflecting a reduction in available shares and a pattern of declining trade sizes as direct holdings decrease.

This sale of 11,212 shares is materially smaller than the average for Sinha's past 12 sell transactions, which averaged ~35,400 shares, reflecting a reduction in available shares and a pattern of declining trade sizes as direct holdings decrease. What portion of Sinha's direct ownership was impacted?

This disposition represented 1.62% of direct holdings before the transaction, leaving Sinha with 678,822 directly held shares and no indirect or derivative equity reported.

This disposition represented 1.62% of direct holdings before the transaction, leaving Sinha with 678,822 directly held shares and no indirect or derivative equity reported. Were the shares sold via a derivative exercise or special arrangement?

No, these were directly held common shares, with no derivative exercises or indirect entity involvement disclosed in the filing.

No, these were directly held common shares, with no derivative exercises or indirect entity involvement disclosed in the filing. What does this trade indicate about Sinha's current equity exposure?

After this transaction, Sinha retains approximately $16.3 million in direct equity value (as of July 2, 2026), and his selling cadence has slowed as available capacity has diminished over the past year.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market 2026-07-06) $25.51 Revenue (TTM) $20.97 million Net income (TTM) -$145.54 million 1-year price change -22.41%

* 1-year price change calculated using July 6, 2026, as the reference date.

Company snapshot

Aeva Technologies develops and manufactures 4D LiDAR-on-chip sensors using frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) technology for applications in autonomous vehicles, consumer electronics, health monitoring, industrial automation, and security.

Key application areas include automotive (autonomous vehicles), industrial automation, and sectors seeking advanced perception and sensing solutions.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. operates at the intersection of advanced sensing and autonomous systems, leveraging proprietary FMCW LiDAR-on-chip technology to address a broad set of markets. The company's strategy focuses on enabling safer, more reliable automation across automotive and industrial sectors by delivering compact, high-performance sensing solutions. Its competitive edge lies in the integration of 4D perception capabilities on a single chip, supporting scalability and differentiated performance for OEM partners.

What this transaction means for investors

It would be more encouraging to see the CFO of Aeva Technologies retain all the shares they receive as compensation. That said, it doesn’t look like Sinha is trying to escape a doomed investment. It looks more like they’re supplementing their income.

While it doesn’t look like Aeva insiders are dumping their stock, this probably isn’t a good time for risk-averse investors to buy shares of the LiDAR-focused business. In June, the company had to sell over 5 million new shares of its stock to raise $115 million.

At Aeva Technologies’ present burn rate, the recent cash injection won’t last very long. The company lost $145.5 million over the past 12 months.

Recent deals could help Aeva’s sales rise sharply in the near term. Last month, the city of Fargo selected the company’s AI-powered traffic intelligence platform to advance intersection safety. Also in June, the company announced a deal with Bendix Commercial Vehicle Systems to integrate Aeva’s LiDAR sensor platform.

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Cory Renauer has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.