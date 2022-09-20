Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Is In A Good Position To Deliver On Growth Plans

There's no doubt that money can be made by owning shares of unprofitable businesses. For example, although software-as-a-service business Salesforce.com lost money for years while it grew recurring revenue, if you held shares since 2005, you'd have done very well indeed. But the harsh reality is that very many loss making companies burn through all their cash and go bankrupt.

So should Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) shareholders be worried about its cash burn? In this report, we will consider the company's annual negative free cash flow, henceforth referring to it as the 'cash burn'. Let's start with an examination of the business' cash, relative to its cash burn.

Does Aeva Technologies Have A Long Cash Runway?

A company's cash runway is the amount of time it would take to burn through its cash reserves at its current cash burn rate. As at June 2022, Aeva Technologies had cash of US$379m and no debt. Looking at the last year, the company burnt through US$117m. That means it had a cash runway of about 3.2 years as of June 2022. Notably, however, analysts think that Aeva Technologies will break even (at a free cash flow level) before then. If that happens, then the length of its cash runway, today, would become a moot point. The image below shows how its cash balance has been changing over the last few years. NYSE:AEVA Debt to Equity History September 20th 2022

How Well Is Aeva Technologies Growing?

Notably, Aeva Technologies actually ramped up its cash burn very hard and fast in the last year, by 150%, signifying heavy investment in the business. While that isa little concerning at a glance, the company has a track record of recent growth, evidenced by the impressive 61% growth in revenue, over the very same year. Considering the factors above, the company doesn’t fare badly when it comes to assessing how it is changing over time. Clearly, however, the crucial factor is whether the company will grow its business going forward. So you might want to take a peek at how much the company is expected to grow in the next few years.

How Hard Would It Be For Aeva Technologies To Raise More Cash For Growth?

There's no doubt Aeva Technologies seems to be in a fairly good position, when it comes to managing its cash burn, but even if it's only hypothetical, it's always worth asking how easily it could raise more money to fund growth. Issuing new shares, or taking on debt, are the most common ways for a listed company to raise more money for its business. Many companies end up issuing new shares to fund future growth. By comparing a company's annual cash burn to its total market capitalisation, we can estimate roughly how many shares it would have to issue in order to run the company for another year (at the same burn rate).

Aeva Technologies has a market capitalisation of US$534m and burnt through US$117m last year, which is 22% of the company's market value. That's fairly notable cash burn, so if the company had to sell shares to cover the cost of another year's operations, shareholders would suffer some costly dilution.

How Risky Is Aeva Technologies' Cash Burn Situation?

As you can probably tell by now, we're not too worried about Aeva Technologies' cash burn. For example, we think its revenue growth suggests that the company is on a good path. Although we do find its increasing cash burn to be a bit of a negative, once we consider the other metrics mentioned in this article together, the overall picture is one we are comfortable with. Shareholders can take heart from the fact that analysts are forecasting it will reach breakeven. Considering all the factors discussed in this article, we're not overly concerned about the company's cash burn, although we do think shareholders should keep an eye on how it develops. Readers need to have a sound understanding of business risks before investing in a stock, and we've spotted 2 warning signs for Aeva Technologies that potential shareholders should take into account before putting money into a stock.

Of course Aeva Technologies may not be the best stock to buy. So you may wish to see this free collection of companies boasting high return on equity, or this list of stocks that insiders are buying.

