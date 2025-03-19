AEVA TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Results: $AEVA Reports Quarterly Earnings

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES ($AEVA) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported earnings of -$0.49 per share, beating estimates of -$0.59 by $0.10. The company also reported revenue of $2,700,000, beating estimates of $2,516,003 by $183,997.

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES Insider Trading Activity

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES insiders have traded $AEVA stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SOROUSH SALEHIAN DARDASHTI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 240,000 shares for an estimated $1,059,536 .

. MINA REZK (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 140,000 shares for an estimated $483,539 .

. STEPHEN PAUL ZADESKY sold 14,851 shares for an estimated $52,049

AEVA TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 46 institutional investors add shares of AEVA TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 23 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

