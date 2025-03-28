Is Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Stock Outpacing Its Auto-Tires-Trucks Peers This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Is Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) one of those stocks right now? A quick glance at the company's year-to-date performance in comparison to the rest of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector should help us answer this question.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. is a member of our Auto-Tires-Trucks group, which includes 100 different companies and currently sits at #10 in the Zacks Sector Rank. The Zacks Sector Rank gauges the strength of our 16 individual sector groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups.

The Zacks Rank emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions to find stocks with improving earnings outlooks. This system has a long record of success, and these stocks tend to be on track to beat the market over the next one to three months. Aeva Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Within the past quarter, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEVA's full-year earnings has moved 20.3% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Our latest available data shows that AEVA has returned about 34.3% since the start of the calendar year. Meanwhile, the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector has returned an average of -21.1% on a year-to-date basis. As we can see, Aeva Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in the calendar year.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Oshkosh (OSK), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 2.1%.

In Oshkosh's case, the consensus EPS estimate for the current year increased 3.7% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

Breaking things down more, Aeva Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, which includes 50 individual companies and currently sits at #138 in the Zacks Industry Rank. Stocks in this group have lost about 5.8% so far this year, so AEVA is performing better this group in terms of year-to-date returns. Oshkosh is also part of the same industry.

Investors interested in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector may want to keep a close eye on Aeva Technologies, Inc. and Oshkosh as they attempt to continue their solid performance.

