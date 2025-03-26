Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Soars 9.5%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) shares rallied 9.5% in the last trading session to close at $5.19. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 24.1% gain over the past four weeks.

Aeva shares have gained after it posted quarterly results and announced a significant contract. The company reported a loss of 49 cents, narrower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 58 cents. Reported revenues of $3 million surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2 million. The company aims to ramp up production to 100,000 sensor units by year-end, which suggests strong growth potential for 2026.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.47 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%. Revenues are expected to be $2.3 million, up 9% from the year-ago quarter.

Earnings and revenue growth expectations certainly give a good sense of the potential strength in a stock, but empirical research shows that trends in earnings estimate revisions are strongly correlated with near-term stock price movements.

For Aeva Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 13.4% higher over the last 30 days to the current level. And a positive trend in earnings estimate revision usually translates into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AEVA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Aeva Technologies belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, Oshkosh (OSK), closed the last trading session 0.4% higher at $99.12. Over the past month, OSK has returned -4.1%.

For Oshkosh , the consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at $2.02. This represents a change of -30.1% from what the company reported a year ago. Oshkosh currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

