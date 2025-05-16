Is Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Outperforming Other Auto-Tires-Trucks Stocks This Year?

The Auto-Tires-Trucks group has plenty of great stocks, but investors should always be looking for companies that are outperforming their peers. Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) is a stock that can certainly grab the attention of many investors, but do its recent returns compare favorably to the sector as a whole? Let's take a closer look at the stock's year-to-date performance to find out.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. is a member of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This group includes 103 individual stocks and currently holds a Zacks Sector Rank of #14. The Zacks Sector Rank considers 16 different sector groups. The average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups is measured, and the sectors are listed from best to worst.

The Zacks Rank is a successful stock-picking model that emphasizes earnings estimates and estimate revisions. The system highlights a number of different stocks that could be poised to outperform the broader market over the next one to three months. Aeva Technologies, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Over the past 90 days, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for AEVA's full-year earnings has moved 20.7% higher. This signals that analyst sentiment is improving and the stock's earnings outlook is more positive.

Based on the latest available data, AEVA has gained about 258.5% so far this year. At the same time, Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks have lost an average of 9.7%. This means that Aeva Technologies, Inc. is performing better than its sector in terms of year-to-date returns.

Another stock in the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector, Bridgestone Corp. (BRDCY), has outperformed the sector so far this year. The stock's year-to-date return is 23.7%.

For Bridgestone Corp. the consensus EPS estimate for the current year has increased 1.8% over the past three months. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

To break things down more, Aeva Technologies, Inc. belongs to the Automotive - Original Equipment industry, a group that includes 53 individual companies and currently sits at #144 in the Zacks Industry Rank. This group has gained an average of 2% so far this year, so AEVA is performing better in this area.

In contrast, Bridgestone Corp. falls under the Automotive - Foreign industry. Currently, this industry has 24 stocks and is ranked #206. Since the beginning of the year, the industry has moved -2.3%.

Investors with an interest in Auto-Tires-Trucks stocks should continue to track Aeva Technologies, Inc. and Bridgestone Corp. These stocks will be looking to continue their solid performance.

