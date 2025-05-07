Aeva Technologies (AEVA) Moves 18.2% Higher: Will This Strength Last?

Aeva Technologies, Inc. (AEVA) shares soared 18.2% in the last trading session to close at $9.21. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks.

Aeva Technologies shares surged following the appointment of Daniel Gibson to its board of directors, effective May 1, 2025. Mr. Gibson is the Founder, CIO, and Managing Partner of Sylebra Capital. Aeva is partnering with SICK to integrate its FMCW technology into industrial sensors, with commercial launches set for third-quarter 2025. In March, a top 10 global automaker awarded Aeva a development program for its next-gen vehicle platform. The company projects 2025 revenues in the band of $15-18 million, suggesting growth of 70-100% year over year.

This company is expected to post quarterly loss of $0.48 per share in its upcoming report, which represents a year-over-year change of +14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $2.2 million, up 4.3% from the year-ago quarter.

While earnings and revenue growth expectations are important in evaluating the potential strength in a stock, empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For Aeva Technologies, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 1.2% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. And a negative trend in earnings estimate revisions doesn't usually translate into price appreciation. So, make sure to keep an eye on AEVA going forward to see if this recent jump can turn into more strength down the road.

Aeva Technologies belongs to the Zacks Automotive - Original Equipment industry. Another stock from the same industry, ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (CHPT), closed the last trading session 0.6% higher at $0.58. Over the past month, CHPT has returned -1.1%.

ChargePoint's consensus EPS estimate for the upcoming report has remained unchanged over the past month at -$0.05. Compared to the company's year-ago EPS, this represents a change of +54.6%. ChargePoint currently boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

