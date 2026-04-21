Aeva Stock Pops 155% in a Year: Should You Buy, Sell or Retain?

Aeva Technologies’ AEVA shares have surged roughly 155% over the past year, reflecting investors’ growing optimism around the company’s position in next-generation LiDAR, expanding commercial pipeline and improving revenue trajectory. The rally has been fueled by stronger adoption prospects for frequency modulated continuous wave (FMCW) LiDAR, a major European OEM win, and expanding opportunities beyond automotive into industrial, defense and smart infrastructure markets.

Comparing its price performance with peers, AEVA has underperformed Ouster OUST while outperformed Innoviz Technologies INVZ.

After its sharp run-up, does AEVA still have room to rise, or is it time to lock in gains? Let’s delve deeper.

1-Year Price Performance of AEVA vs. OUST & INVZ

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Factors Boosting AEVA’s Narrative

Aeva is developing FMCW 4D LiDAR-on-chip sensing systems and related perception software for automotive, industrial automation, smart infrastructure and security applications. Its technology measures velocity, depth and reflectivity per pixel, offering differentiation versus conventional sensing approaches. The company remains in the early stage of commercialization, with much of its revenue still tied to prototype sales and engineering services linked to development programs. Even so, the business is showing signs of gaining traction. Revenue jumped 99% in 2025 to $18.1 million, and management is guiding for 2026 revenue of $30-$36 million, implying growth of 70-100%.

A key reason behind investor enthusiasm is Aeva’s strengthening automotive pipeline. The company was selected as the exclusive Tier-1 supplier outside China for a top European passenger OEM, with start of production targeted for 2028 and a multi-model global rollout expected through the middle of the next decade. It also added a top-five global OEM development program earlier this year, reinforcing confidence that FMCW LiDAR could see broader adoption as automakers push toward Level 3 autonomy later this decade. Aeva’s role as the reference LiDAR sensor on NVIDIA’s DRIVE Hyperion platform further strengthens its standing, as that integration gives it visibility across multiple OEM programs using the platform.

The company is also making progress outside automotive, which is important because non-automotive markets offer shorter sales cycles and faster commercialization. Aeva has secured a defense win with Forterra, begun industrial shipments of its Eve sensors, and launched CityOS, an AI-powered traffic intelligence platform built on NVIDIA AGX. The Georgia Department of Transportation recently selected CityOS for deployment across 30 additional intersections in the Atlanta area. These developments broaden Aeva’s total addressable market and could help reduce its dependence on long-cycle automotive revenue streams.

Last Quarterly Results Provide Encouragement

Fourth-quarter 2025 revenue rose 109% year over year to $5.62 million and beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 52.2%. Adjusted loss narrowed to 40 cents per share from 49 cents a year ago, while gross margin turned positive. The company ended 2025 with $121.9 million in cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities, along with access to an undrawn $125 million facility. Those numbers suggest Aeva has the liquidity to keep investing in product development and commercialization in the near term.

Aeva Technologies, Inc. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Aeva Technologies, Inc. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Aeva Technologies, Inc. Quote

Challenges in the Path

The biggest issue is timing. While Aeva has landed wins, the most significant automotive programs are still years away from meaningful volume production. The top European OEM program is not expected to start production until 2028. That leaves investors with a long wait before these wins translate into substantial recurring revenue. Management has also said 2026 revenue will fluctuate from quarter to quarter based on shipment timing and development milestones, which adds volatility and limits near-term visibility.

Profitability is another concern. Aeva continues to post steep operating losses and remains cash-burning as it scales. Also, execution risks are tied to expanding automated manufacturing and supply chain capacity. Uncertainty around broader LiDAR market acceptance and pricing pressure remains.

In short, Aeva may have promising technology and customer validation, but turning that into durable, profitable scale is still a work in progress.

Valuation further argues against chasing the stock after its big move. AEVA is trading at 21.89X forward 12-month sales, far above the peer group’s 17X. The stock’s premium multiple implies investors are already pricing in a substantial portion of the long-term growth story. That leaves less room for error if commercialization timelines slip or competitive intensity rises.

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Final Thoughts

Aeva is an intriguing LiDAR play with improving revenue momentum, expanding end-market exposure and growing validation from major industry players. Yet its high valuation, continued losses and back-ended automotive revenue ramp make the risk-reward balance less compelling after the stock’s massive run.

For now, it appears prudent to retain AEVA shares rather than buy aggressively or sell outright. The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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Ouster, Inc. (OUST) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.