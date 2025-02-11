$AEVA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AEVA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,542,815 of trading volume.

$AEVA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AEVA:

$AEVA insiders have traded $AEVA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SOROUSH SALEHIAN DARDASHTI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $1,750,844 .

. MINA REZK (Chief Technology Officer) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $288,190

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $AEVA stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

You can track data on $AEVA on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.