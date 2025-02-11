$AEVA stock is up 9% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AEVA stock has now risen 9% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,542,815 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AEVA:
$AEVA Insider Trading Activity
$AEVA insiders have traded $AEVA stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- SOROUSH SALEHIAN DARDASHTI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $1,750,844.
- MINA REZK (Chief Technology Officer) sold 70,000 shares for an estimated $288,190
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AEVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 35 institutional investors add shares of $AEVA stock to their portfolio, and 24 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 334,335 shares (+9.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,099,962
- MAGNETAR FINANCIAL LLC removed 161,160 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $530,216
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 76,044 shares (+14.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $250,184
- MORGAN STANLEY added 63,959 shares (+84.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $210,425
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 43,464 shares (+28.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $142,996
- SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP removed 35,115 shares (-66.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $115,528
- CHARLES SCHWAB INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC added 30,924 shares (+14.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $146,889
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
You can track data on $AEVA on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.