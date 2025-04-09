$AEVA stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AEVA stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $1,682,220 of trading volume.

$AEVA Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AEVA:

$AEVA insiders have traded $AEVA stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 6 purchases buying 5,849,249 shares for an estimated $34,514,583 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. SOROUSH SALEHIAN DARDASHTI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 440,000 shares for an estimated $2,131,116 .

. MINA REZK (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 147,300 shares for an estimated $538,296 .

. STEPHEN PAUL ZADESKY sold 14,851 shares for an estimated $52,049

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$AEVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 45 institutional investors add shares of $AEVA stock to their portfolio, and 19 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$AEVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEVA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/20/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AEVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AEVA forecast page.

You can track data on $AEVA on Quiver Quantitative.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.