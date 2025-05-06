$AEVA stock is up 12% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AEVA stock has now risen 12% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $7,869,634 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AEVA:
$AEVA Insider Trading Activity
$AEVA insiders have traded $AEVA stock on the open market 20 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AEVA stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- CAPITAL LLC SYLEBRA has made 6 purchases buying 5,849,249 shares for an estimated $34,514,583 and 0 sales.
- MINA REZK (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 540,000 shares for an estimated $3,359,870.
- SOROUSH SALEHIAN DARDASHTI (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 440,000 shares for an estimated $2,131,116.
- STEPHEN PAUL ZADESKY sold 14,851 shares for an estimated $52,049
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AEVA Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $AEVA stock to their portfolio, and 22 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PARKWOOD LLC added 1,150,000 shares (+415.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,462,500
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. removed 781,590 shares (-20.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,712,552
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 623,889 shares (+2490.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,963,472
- VANGUARD GROUP INC removed 516,999 shares (-27.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,455,745
- D. E. SHAW & CO., INC. added 95,006 shares (+57.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $451,278
- LPL FINANCIAL LLC added 94,929 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $450,912
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 78,908 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $374,813
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AEVA Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AEVA in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Oppenheimer issued a "Outperform" rating on 04/21/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AEVA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AEVA forecast page.
$AEVA Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AEVA recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $AEVA in the last 6 months, with a median target of $7.11.
Here are some recent targets:
- An analyst from Oppenheimer set a target price of $9.0 on 04/21/2025
- An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $5.22 on 03/21/2025
You can track data on $AEVA on Quiver Quantitative.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
