Aetna Will Waive Copays, Deductibles for Covid-19 Hospitalizations

Aetna, the insurance company owned by CVS Health, said Wednesday morning that patients covered by its commercial insurance plans won’t be charged deductibles, copays or coinsurance for inpatient hospital stays to treat Covid-19.

Most insurers have already said they would cover the costs of Covid-19 tests. Aetna appears to be the first major insurer to take this further step.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure our members have simple and affordable access to the treatment they need as we face the pandemic together,” said Karen Lynch, president of the Aetna Business Unit of CVS Health (ticker: CVS).

Shares of CVS Health are down 26.8% this year. The S&P 500 is down 24.3% over the same period. The were up 0.2% to $54.43 shortly after the market opened Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 3.3%.

On Monday, CVS Health said it was hiring 50,000 people across the U.S. as other companies shed staff amid the pandemic. The jobs, which include full-time, part-time and temporary positions, appear largely to support the company’s retail operations, which are continuing as other sectors are shut down.

The new cost-sharing waiver applies only to in-network hospitals, and is effective through June 1. It applies to inpatient admissions to treat Covid-19 or complications related to Covid-19. Companies that self-insure and use Aetna to manage their health benefits can opt out of the initiative, the company said.

Aetna also said that in certain states, including Washington and New York, hospitals won’t require advance approval from Aetna to admit Covid-19 patients.

As of Wednesday morning, there were 435,006 confirmed Covid-19 cases worldwide, 55,225 of them in the U.S., according to Johns Hopkins University’s online tracking tool. Hospital admissions for Covid-19 are skyrocketing in New York. As of Tuesday evening, there were 2,883 Covid-19 hospitalizations in New York City alone. That number is expected to rise dramatically in the coming days.

