CVS

Aetna Unveils SimplePay Health Plan - Quick Facts

October 16, 2024 — 08:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Aetna, a CVS Health company (CVS), has introduced SimplePay Health, an alternative health plan. Under the plan, members pay a copay for every covered medical and pharmacy service up to their out-of-pocket maximum. The copay covers the end-to-end service, essentially a bundled payment, everything from admission to discharge for a hospital or facility visit, or all services in a specialty visit such as labs or EKG.

Key components of SimplePay Health are: no deductibles/no co-insurance; details on exact cost for all covered services; and zero percent due out-of-pocket at time of provider visit or prescription pick-up. Under the plan, instead of bills and Explanation of Benefits, members just receive one monthly statement that summarizes all of their medical and pharmacy claims for the prior 30 days.

