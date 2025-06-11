Aetna Approves PoNS Device Claim at Out-of-Network Price, Joining Anthem and United in Reimbursement Efforts for Helius Medical Technologies

Aetna approves reimbursement for the PoNS Device, joining Anthem and United, enhancing access for MS patients.

Quiver AI Summary

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. has announced that Aetna Healthcare has authorized payment for the PoNS Device at an out-of-network negotiated price of $18,350, making Aetna the third major payer to provide reimbursement for this treatment, following Anthem and United. This development is seen as a critical step towards expanding coverage for the PoNS Device, which is designed to assist individuals with multiple sclerosis in improving balance and gait through a novel neuromodulation approach. Helius is actively working to achieve broader in-network coverage at the device's list price and is committed to supporting Medicare beneficiaries. The PoNS Device is a non-invasive treatment that has shown effectiveness in managing balance and gait deficits associated with neurological conditions.

Potential Positives

Aetna's authorization of the PoNS Device at a negotiated out-of-network price enhances the accessibility of Helius Medical Technologies' product to patients, marking a significant step towards broader reimbursement options.

This approval positions Helius as a growing player in the neurotech market, following similar decisions from major payers Anthem and United, showcasing credibility and potential for increased sales.

The company's ongoing efforts to secure in-network reimbursement will likely further expand patient access and improve financial outcomes for both the company and its users.

Potential Negatives

Aetna's authorization of out-of-network reimbursement at a negotiated price may indicate limited in-network options, which could hinder broader access for patients.

The out-of-network reimbursement may not ensure immediate sales of the PoNS Device due to potential patient deductible and out-of-pocket costs, suggesting financial barriers for patients.

The reliance on multiple third-party payers for reimbursement raises the risk of inconsistent revenue streams and uncertainties in payment alignment with commercial rates.

FAQ

What is the PoNS Device?

The PoNS Device is a non-implantable therapy that delivers neurostimulation through a mouthpiece to improve balance and gait.

How much is the Aetna authorization for the PoNS Device?

Aetna authorized an out-of-network negotiated price of $18,350 for the PoNS Device.

What other payers cover the PoNS Device?

Aetna is the third payer to authorize reimbursement for the PoNS Device, following Anthem and United Healthcare.

What conditions can the PoNS Device treat?

It is indicated for gait deficits due to mild-to-moderate multiple sclerosis and is used alongside therapeutic exercises.

How does Helius Medical Technologies support PoNS access?

Helius is pursuing broader in-network coverage and negotiating reimbursement to enhance patient access to the PoNS Device.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$HSDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 4 institutional investors add shares of $HSDT stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

Full Release





-Aetna authorizes claim for PoNS Device at out-of-network negotiated price of $18,350, becoming the third payer to join Anthem and United in providing PoNS reimbursement-









-Out of Network reimbursement is only the first step towards expanding third-party paid access to PoNS-







NEWTOWN, Pa., June 11, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: HSDT) (“Helius” or the “Company”), a neurotech company focused on delivering a novel therapeutic neuromodulation approach for balance and gait deficits, today announced an authorized claim for payment for the PoNS Device from a third major healthcare provider, Aetna Healthcare.





“The recent reimbursement approvals from two major commercial healthcare payers, with a third underway, mark significant milestones for Helius and the MS community,” said Dane Andreeff, Helius’ President and Chief Executive Officer. “We are actively pursuing broader in-network coverage for PoNS at list price from major commercial payers, while continuing to negotiate reimbursement on a case-by-case basis. We expect to continue our efforts in expanding patient access and ensuring consistent reimbursement as we work to align commercial payments with the rates currently offered by the VA/DoD at $26,228. At the same time, we remain firmly committed to supporting individuals with MS who rely on Medicare for PoNS treatment and believe this, along with other 3



rd



party payer reimbursement decisions will benefit our continued efforts to secure fair and adequate reimbursement by CMS for the PoNS system.”





The out-of-network price, which typically is 30 to 40% below in-network contracted payment rates of $18,350, was negotiated and accepted by Aetna Healthcare to fulfill the prescription of the PoNS Device for an individual with multiple sclerosis. Depending on the individual’s deductible and out-of-pocket costs, this claim may not result in an immediate PoNS Device sale.







About the PoNS Device and PoNS Therapy







The Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (“PoNS”) is an innovative, non-implantable, orally applied therapy that delivers neurostimulation through a mouthpiece connected to a controller and it’s used, primarily at home, with physical rehabilitation exercise, to improve balance and gait. The PoNS device, which delivers mild electrical impulses to the tongue, is indicated for use in the United States as a short-term treatment of gait deficit due to mild-to-moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used as an adjunct to a supervised therapeutic exercise program in patients 22 years of age and over by prescription only.





PoNS has shown effectiveness in treating gait or balance and a significant reduction in the risk of falling in stroke patients in Canada, where it received authorization for sale in three indications: (i) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from stroke and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; (ii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of chronic balance deficit due to mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury (“mmTBI”) and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy; and (iii) for use as a short-term treatment (14 weeks) of gait deficit due to mild and moderate symptoms from MS and is to be used in conjunction with physical therapy. PoNS is also authorized for sale in Australia for short-term use by healthcare professionals as an adjunct to a therapeutic exercise program to improve balance and gait. For more information visit



www.ponstherapy.com



.







About Helius Medical Technologies, Inc.







Helius Medical Technologies is a leading neurotech company in the medical device field focused on neurologic deficits using orally applied technology platform that amplifies the brain’s ability to engage physiologic compensatory mechanisms and promote neuroplasticity, improving the lives of people dealing with neurologic diseases. The Company’s first commercial product is the Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator. For more information about the PoNS



®



or Helius Medical Technologies, visit



www.heliusmedical.com



.







Cautionary Disclaimer Statement







Certain statements in this news release are not based on historical facts and constitute forward-looking statements or forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and Canadian securities laws. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “continue,” “will,” “goal,” “aim” and similar expressions. Such forward-looking statements include, among others, statements regarding commercial reimbursement of the PoNS Device and the uses and effectiveness of PoNS and PoNS Therapy.





There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those expressed or implied by such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company’s expectations include uncertainties associated with the Company’s capital requirements to achieve its business objectives, availability of funds, the Company’s ability to find additional sources of funding, manufacturing, labor shortage and supply chain risks, including risks related to manufacturing delays, the Company’s ability to obtain national Medicare insurance coverage and to obtain a reimbursement code, the Company’s ability to continue to build internal commercial infrastructure, secure state distribution licenses, market awareness of the PoNS device, future clinical trials and the clinical development process, the product development process and the FDA regulatory submission review and approval process, other development activities, ongoing government regulation, and other risks detailed from time to time in the “Risk Factors” section of the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and its other filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and the Canadian securities regulators, which can be obtained from either at www.sec.gov or www.sedar.com.





The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement or to update the reasons why actual results could differ from such statements except to the extent required by law.







Investor Relations Contact







Philip Trip Taylor





Gilmartin Group







investorrelations@heliusmedical.com





The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.