Markets
AEMD

Aethlon Secures Patents For Hemopurifier Use In Long COVID And CAC Treatments

September 03, 2025 — 06:48 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) announced that U.S. Patent No. 12,409,260, covering the use of its Hemopurifier for Long COVID treatment, will issue on September 9, 2025.

Additionally, Unitary European Patent No. 4136453, covering Hemopurifier use for COVID-19-associated coagulopathy (CAC), was granted on July 9, 2025.

The U.S. patent protects Hemopurifier applications in patients with reduced viral loads but persistent Long COVID symptoms beyond 12 weeks, as well as those requiring removal of circulating COVID-19 spike protein. The European patent covers its use in patients with CAC who no longer have detectable viral particles.

The U.S. patent will expire in 2042, with a 385-day extension, while the European patent runs until 2041.

CEO and CFO James Frakes said the patents strengthen the company's intellectual property in addressing unmet medical needs. He noted that while Hemopurifier remains in R&D for Long COVID, the protections provide a strong foundation for future therapeutic applications.

Wednesday, AEMD closed at $1.35, down 17.68%, and is trading flat after hours on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.