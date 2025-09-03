Aethlon Secures Patents For Hemopurifier Use In Long COVID And CAC Treatments

(RTTNews) - Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) announced that U.S. Patent No. 12,409,260, covering the use of its Hemopurifier for Long COVID treatment, will issue on September 9, 2025.

Additionally, Unitary European Patent No. 4136453, covering Hemopurifier use for COVID-19-associated coagulopathy (CAC), was granted on July 9, 2025.

The U.S. patent protects Hemopurifier applications in patients with reduced viral loads but persistent Long COVID symptoms beyond 12 weeks, as well as those requiring removal of circulating COVID-19 spike protein. The European patent covers its use in patients with CAC who no longer have detectable viral particles.

The U.S. patent will expire in 2042, with a 385-day extension, while the European patent runs until 2041.

CEO and CFO James Frakes said the patents strengthen the company's intellectual property in addressing unmet medical needs. He noted that while Hemopurifier remains in R&D for Long COVID, the protections provide a strong foundation for future therapeutic applications.

Wednesday, AEMD closed at $1.35, down 17.68%, and is trading flat after hours on the NasdaqCM.

