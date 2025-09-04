Markets
AEMD

Aethlon Medical Prices $4.5 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

September 04, 2025 — 10:54 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD), a company developing therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, has priced a public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 5,000,000 shares at $0.90 per unit.

The warrants are exercisable immediately at $0.90 and expire five years from issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about September 5, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is serving as the exclusive placement agent. Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $4.5 million before fees and expenses. Aethlon plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including clinical trials, R&D, capital expenditures, and working capital.

The securities are being offered under a Form S-1 registration statement declared effective by the SEC on September 4, 2024. The offering will be made only through the accompanying prospectus available via the SEC's website or Maxim Group.

Thursday AEMD closed at $0.7341, down 45.62%, and traded after hours to close at $0.7799, up 6.24% on the NasdaqCM.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

AEMD

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.