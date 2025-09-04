Aethlon Medical Prices $4.5 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

(RTTNews) - Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD), a company developing therapies for cancer and infectious diseases, has priced a public offering of 5,000,000 shares of common stock or pre-funded warrants and accompanying warrants to purchase up to 5,000,000 shares at $0.90 per unit.

The warrants are exercisable immediately at $0.90 and expire five years from issuance. The offering is expected to close on or about September 5, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

Maxim Group LLC is serving as the exclusive placement agent. Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $4.5 million before fees and expenses. Aethlon plans to use the net proceeds for general corporate purposes, including clinical trials, R&D, capital expenditures, and working capital.

The securities are being offered under a Form S-1 registration statement declared effective by the SEC on September 4, 2024. The offering will be made only through the accompanying prospectus available via the SEC's website or Maxim Group.

Thursday AEMD closed at $0.7341, down 45.62%, and traded after hours to close at $0.7799, up 6.24% on the NasdaqCM.

