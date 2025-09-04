Markets
Aethlon Medical Prices $4.5 Mln Public Offering Of Common Stock And Warrants

September 04, 2025 — 02:09 pm EDT

(RTTNews) - Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD), a therapeutic company developing treatments for cancer and infectious diseases, has priced a public offering of 5 million common shares and accompanying warrants at $0.90 each.

The warrants, exercisable immediately at $0.90, will expire five years from issuance. The closing is expected around September 5, 2025, subject to customary conditions.

The offering is projected to raise gross proceeds of approximately $4.5 million, which the company plans to use for corporate purposes, including clinical trials, R&D, capital expenditures, and working capital.

AEMD currently trades at $0.7295 or 45.9630% lower on the NasdaqCM.

