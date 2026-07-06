BioTech
AEMD

Aethlon Medical Prices $4 Million Follow-On Offering

July 06, 2026 — 10:45 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) announced it has priced a $4.0 million follow-on public offering, structured at-the-market under Nasdaq rules.

The offering consists of 5,633,009 shares of its common stock (or pre-funded warrants in lieu thereof) and accompanying warrants to purchase up to an equal number of shares, at a combined public offering price of $0.7101 per share (or pre-funded warrant) and warrant.

The warrants carry an exercise price of $0.7101 per share, become exercisable upon stockholder approval, and will expire five years thereafter.

The securities are immediately separable and will be issued separately. Closing is expected on or about July 7, 2026, subject to customary conditions. Maxim Group LLC is acting as the sole placement agent.

Gross proceeds are expected to total approximately $4.0 million, before fees and expenses. Net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes, including research and development, clinical trial expenses, capital expenditures, and working capital.

The company implemented a 1-for-10 reverse stock split on October 20, 2025.

AEMD is currently trading at $0.72, up 2.13%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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