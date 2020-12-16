Aethlon Medical News Alert: Why AEMD Stock Is Rocketing Higher Today

InvestorPlace - Stock Market News, Stock Advice & Trading Tips

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) news for Wednesday concerning the progress in an Early Feasibility Study (EFS) for one of its medical devices has AEMD stock soaring higher.

The Hemopurifier is the medical device at the center of the news boosting AEMD stock up. The EFS has it being tested in treating people suffering from “recurrent and/or metastatic squamous cell carcinoma of the head and neck.”

Aethlon Medical notes that this is the first time that the Hemopurifier has been used to treat someone suffering from head and neck cancer. The EFS is a small study equivalent to a Phase 1 clinical trial. It’s taking place at a single medical center and includes 10 to 12 patients.

According to an Aethlon Medical news release, the primary endpoint of the EFS is to determine the safety of using the Hemopurifier in a clinical setting. The secondary endpoint is how effective the device is.

The Hemopurifier doesn’t directly treat cancer on its own but instead targets exosomes. These are what allow the disease to develop and advance further by blocking off the immune system’s response.

Aethlon Medical wants to use the Hemopurifier to stop the advancement of exosomes to clear the way for Keytruda. This is an immuno-oncology drug used to treat cancer that can be inhibited by exosomes.

Charles Fisher, Jr., M.D., CEO of AEMD, said this about the news boosting the stock higher.

“By reducing the presence of immune suppressive exosomes from the circulatory system of head and neck cancer patients prior to treatment with KEYTRUDA®, we believe the HEMOPURIFIER® could have the potential to improve patient outcomes in this disease.”

AEMD stock was up 51.9% as of Wednesday morning.

