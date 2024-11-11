Aethlon Medical enrolls first patient in Hemopurifier cancer trial in Australia

Aethlon Medical (AEMD) announced enrollment of the first patient in its Australian safety, feasibility and dose-finding clinical trial of the Hemopurifier in patients with solid tumors who have stable or progressive disease during anti-PD-1 monotherapy treatment, such as Keytruda or Opdivo. The patient was enrolled on October 29 by Prof. Michael Brown and his staff at the Cancer Clinical Trials Unit, CALHN, Royal Adelaide Hospital in Australia. The first patient completed screening activities confirming their eligibility on November 8 and has now entered a two-month run-in period, receiving anti-PD-1 therapy. During this time, concentrations of Extracellular vesicles and anti-tumor T cell activity will be measured. If imaging after this two-month run-in period reveals no improvement in the patient’s tumor, they will be treated with the Hemopurifier, followed by monitoring to identify decreases in EV concentrations and improvements in T cell anti-tumor activity.

