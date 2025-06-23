AETHLON MEDICAL Earnings Preview: Recent $AEMD Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

AETHLON MEDICAL ($AEMD) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $0 and earnings of -$1.03 per share.
AETHLON MEDICAL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 10 institutional investors add shares of AETHLON MEDICAL stock to their portfolio, and 10 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- ARMISTICE CAPITAL, LLC added 1,427,946 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $511,204
- IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC added 479,285 shares (+63.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $171,584
- UBS GROUP AG removed 182,865 shares (-73.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,465
- BOOTHBAY FUND MANAGEMENT, LLC added 142,156 shares (+65.6%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $50,891
- VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC removed 77,769 shares (-82.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $27,841
- SASSICAIA CAPITAL ADVISERS LLC removed 36,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,888
- TWO SIGMA SECURITIES, LLC added 31,330 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $11,216
