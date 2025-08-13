Aethlon Medical Cuts Loss in Fiscal Q1

Key Points GAAP EPS loss improved to $(0.85) for Q1 FY2026, beating the consensus estimate of $(0.86) and narrowing from $(2.76) in Q1 FY2025.

Operating expenses declined by 31.6%. as the company maintained operations with cost reductions across payroll and professional fees.

No revenue was reported as the company remained in the pre-commercial clinical phase, with cash reserves of $3.77 million as of June 30, 2025

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD), a medical technology developer focused on its lead Hemopurifier device for cancer and viral diseases, reported fiscal first-quarter results for the period ended June 30, 2025. The main news from the release was a narrowed loss per share for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the prior year, reflecting aggressive cost reductions, and continued clinical advancement in its Australian oncology trial, but no revenue as the company remains in pre-commercial development. The company posted a net loss per share of $(0.85) (GAAP), and a substantial improvement from $(2.76) in the same period last year (GAAP)—driven by reduced operating expenses. With streamlined costs and some key clinical milestones reached, the quarter was marked by careful resource management but ongoing funding uncertainty.

Metric Q1 FY2026(3 mo. ended 6/30/25) Q1 Estimate Q1 FY2025(3 mo. ended 6/30/24) Y/Y Change EPS (GAAP) $(0.85) $(0.86) $(2.76) 69.2% Revenue (GAAP) $0.0 $0.0 $0.0 — Operating Expenses N/A $2.62 million N/A Operating Loss $(1.79 million) $(2.62 million) 31.6% Net Loss $(1.76 million) $(2.57 million) -31.5%

Company Overview and Recent Focus

Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) is a clinical-stage medical device developer developing the Hemopurifier, a device designed to filter harmful substances such as exosomes and viruses from the bloodstream. The Hemopurifier targets conditions such as cancer, viral infections, and emerging diseases, with current clinical studies focusing on oncology (cancer treatment).

The company’s recent efforts have centered on advancing its Australian oncology trial targeting patients with solid tumors unresponsive to existing immunotherapies. Key business success factors for Aethlon Medical include its ability to demonstrate safety and, eventually, efficacy for the Hemopurifier in clinical studies, to secure strategic collaborations, and to maintain financial stability through disciplined cost management.

Operational Progress and Clinical Developments

During the period, the company completed treatment of the first patient cohort (three patients) in its Australian solid tumor trial using the Hemopurifier, a blood-filtering device aimed at removing immunosuppressive extracellular vesicles associated with treatment resistance. No device-related safety issues emerged, which allowed the Data Safety Monitoring Board to greenlight escalation to a higher dosing frequency in the next patient group. The study protocol was also amended to allow enrollment of patients receiving anti-PD-1 immunotherapy agents, either as monotherapy or in combination. This change better aligns with real-world cancer care and is expected to boost recruitment at all three active sites in Australia.

Exploratory laboratory data, which will focus on biological signals like changes in immune cell activity and vesicle removal, are expected in September 2025. However, it is important to note that the main goal of these early studies remains safety, not efficacy, and no signals about effectiveness have been released yet. While the company stopped work on a similar planned oncology trial in India to conserve funding, citing both a delayed site-launch timeline and a need to prioritize resources.

On the research side, additional laboratory data published in May 2025 showed the Hemopurifier removed 98.5% of platelet-derived extracellular vesicles in simulated blood treatments. The company also highlighted a research collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco, which presented data showing the Hemopurifier's resin can bind and remove such vesicles from the blood of patients with long COVID. These results are early and do not carry any immediate financial impact, but they signal the device's potential to address diseases beyond cancer.

Financially, Operating expenses (GAAP) fell sharply to $1.79 million, down from $2.62 million in Q1 FY2025. Payroll and related spending saw the largest drop thanks to reduced headcount and lower severance costs, while professional fees and administrative spending also moved lower. Management noted expense increases are likely if clinical activity ramps up. The net loss (GAAP) narrowed to $1.76 million, reflecting these cost reductions. With zero commercial revenue, the company remained entirely reliant on external financing to fund its operations.

Product Focus and Segment Opportunities

The Hemopurifier is a filtration device designed to remove particles such as exosomes from the blood to potentially improve outcomes in cancer and certain viral or chronic diseases. The oncology program in Australia is now the company’s primary clinical focus following the decision to halt the Indian trial. Protocol amendments are intended to make the results more applicable to real-world settings.

While clinical exploration of the Hemopurifier’s use in long COVID and other diseases continues, these remain secondary to the core cancer initiative. Any prospects for expanding product application or forming new collaborations rely on generating clinical data that prove safety, then demonstrate benefit in more advanced studies. Reaching significant milestones in these areas will be essential for future partnership and commercial viability.

Outlook and Forward Guidance

Management did not provide detailed financial guidance for the coming quarter or year. The company's leadership stressed that new exploratory laboratory data from the ongoing Australian oncology trial should become available in September 2025. The pace of trial recruitment is expected to improve due to protocol changes and the activation of enrollment sites.

The company must address its funding needs in the near term. With $3.77 million in cash and a quarterly expense rate of around $1.8 million, Aethlon Medical will likely have to raise more capital within the next six to nine months or sooner if trial activity increases spending. Management pointed out that further cost cuts are unlikely, and expense growth may resume if new trials progress more quickly, following significant operating expense reductions in FY2025. No dividend is paid on AEMD shares at this time.

Revenue and net income presented using U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) unless otherwise noted.

