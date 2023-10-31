Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Price Target Increased by 900.00% to 66.30

The average one-year price target for Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) has been revised to 66.30 / share. This is an increase of 900.00% from the prior estimate of 6.63 dated October 4, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 40.40 to a high of 94.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 4,472.41% from the latest reported closing price of 1.45 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 31 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aethlon Medical. This is a decrease of 5 owner(s) or 13.89% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEMD is 0.00%, a decrease of 63.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 26.12% to 911K shares. The put/call ratio of AEMD is 0.00, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 191K shares representing 7.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 169K shares representing 6.82% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FSMAX - Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund holds 87K shares representing 3.51% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Two Sigma Investments holds 54K shares representing 2.16% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 127K shares, representing a decrease of 137.80%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEMD by 65.28% over the last quarter.

Allegiance Financial Group Advisory Services holds 50K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Aethlon Medical Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Aethlon is focused on addressing unmet needs in global health. The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a clinical-stage immunotherapeutic device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. In cancer, the Hemopurifier is designed to deplete the presence of circulating tumor-derived exosomes that promote immune suppression.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.