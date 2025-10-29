Aethlon Medical (AEMD) Price Target Increased by 309.09% to 12.62

The average one-year price target for Aethlon Medical (NasdaqCM:AEMD) has been revised to $12.62 / share. This is an increase of 309.09% from the prior estimate of $3.09 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $9.85 to a high of $15.75 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 132.46% from the latest reported closing price of $5.43 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 19 funds or institutions reporting positions in Aethlon Medical. This is an decrease of 6 owner(s) or 24.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to AEMD is 0.00%, an increase of 8.61%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 88.28% to 404K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Armistice Capital holds 185K shares representing 24.30% ownership of the company.

Ikarian Capital holds 154K shares representing 20.19% ownership of the company.

Boothbay Fund Management holds 45K shares representing 5.89% ownership of the company.

Geode Capital Management holds 13K shares representing 1.77% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 203K shares , representing a decrease of 1,405.49%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEMD by 77.77% over the last quarter.

VEXMX - Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.35% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 191K shares , representing a decrease of 7,083.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in AEMD by 94.57% over the last quarter.

