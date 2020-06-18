Aethlon Medical: FDA Allows Testing Of Hemopurifier In COVID-19; Shares Surge

(RTTNews) - Aethlon Medical, Inc. (AEMD) announced the FDA has approved a supplement to the existing Investigational Device Exemption for the company's Hemopurifier in viral disease to allow for the testing of the Hemopurifier in patients with SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 in a new feasibility study. The study will enroll up to 40 subjects in the U.S.

The Aethlon Hemopurifier is a clinical-stage device designed to combat cancer and life-threatening viral infections. The Hemopurifier has previously been tested in patients with hepatitis C virus infection and in one patient with Ebola virus infection.

Shares of Aethlon Medical were up nearly 200% in pre-market trade on Thursday.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.