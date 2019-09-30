Aesthetic treatment provider Aesthetic Medical files for an $80 million US IPO

Aesthetic Medical International Holdings, which provides aesthetic medical treatments in China, Hong Kong, and Singapore, filed on Monday with the SEC to raise up to $80 million in an initial public offering.



The Shenzhen, China-based company was founded in 1997 and booked $112 million in sales for the 12 months ended June 30, 2019. It plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol AIH. Aesthetic Medical International Holdings filed confidentially on December 7, 2018. Cantor Fitzgerald, Haitong International and Prime Number Capital are the joint bookrunners on the deal. No pricing terms were disclosed.

