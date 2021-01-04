Markets
Aesthetic Medical Terminates Deal To Acquire Controlling Interest In Guangdong Hanfei

(RTTNews) - Aesthetic Medical International Holdings Group Limited (AIH) said that it has terminated the agreement to acquire a 51% equity interest in Guangdong Hanfei Investment Management Co., Ltd., previously announced on July 14, 2020.

The termination was a result of amicable negotiation of the parties following Hanfei's failure to meet the agreed-upon performance target largely due to the impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.

