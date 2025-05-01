AES's Earnings: A Preview

AES (NYSE:AES) is preparing to release its quarterly earnings on Friday, 2025-05-02. Here's a brief overview of what investors should keep in mind before the announcement.

Analysts expect AES to report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.46.

Anticipation surrounds AES's announcement, with investors hoping to hear about both surpassing estimates and receiving positive guidance for the next quarter.

New investors should understand that while earnings performance is important, market reactions are often driven by guidance.

Historical Earnings Performance

In the previous earnings release, the company beat EPS by $0.19, leading to a 0.0% drop in the share price the following trading session.

Here's a look at AES's past performance and the resulting price change:

Quarter Q4 2024 Q3 2024 Q2 2024 Q1 2024 EPS Estimate 0.35 0.64 0.37 0.34 EPS Actual 0.54 0.71 0.38 0.50 Price Change % 12.0% -10.0% -4.0% -1.0%

AES Share Price Analysis

Shares of AES were trading at $9.8241 as of April 30. Over the last 52-week period, shares are down 45.18%. Given that these returns are generally negative, long-term shareholders are likely bearish going into this earnings release.

Analyst Views on AES

For investors, staying informed about market sentiments and expectations in the industry is paramount. This analysis provides an exploration of the latest insights on AES.

The consensus rating for AES is Outperform, based on 6 analyst ratings. With an average one-year price target of $12.33, there's a potential 25.51% upside.

Analyzing Ratings Among Peers

The below comparison of the analyst ratings and average 1-year price targets of and Ormat Technologies, three prominent players in the industry, gives insights for their relative performance expectations and market positioning.

Analysts currently favor an Buy trajectory for Ormat Technologies, with an average 1-year price target of $80.0, suggesting a potential 714.32% upside.

Peers Comparative Analysis Summary

In the peer analysis summary, key metrics for and Ormat Technologies are highlighted, providing an understanding of their respective standings within the industry and offering insights into their market positions and comparative performance.

Company Consensus Revenue Growth Gross Profit Return on Equity AES Outperform -0.20% $420M 16.15% Ormat Technologies Buy -4.39% $73.56M 1.70%

Key Takeaway:

AES is positioned at the top for Revenue Growth with a slight negative growth compared to peers. In terms of Gross Profit, AES leads with a higher figure. However, for Return on Equity, AES is also ahead with a stronger percentage.

All You Need to Know About AES

AES is a global power company that operates in 15 countries. Its generation portfolio as of year-end 2024 totals over 32 gigawatts, including renewable energy (50%), gas (32%), coal (16%), and oil (2%). AES has majority ownership and operates six electric utilities distributing power to more than 2.5 million customers.

AES: A Financial Overview

Market Capitalization Highlights: Above the industry average, the company's market capitalization signifies a significant scale, indicating strong confidence and market prominence.

Decline in Revenue: Over the 3 months period, AES faced challenges, resulting in a decline of approximately -0.2% in revenue growth as of 31 December, 2024. This signifies a reduction in the company's top-line earnings. In comparison to its industry peers, the company trails behind with a growth rate lower than the average among peers in the Utilities sector.

Net Margin: AES's financial strength is reflected in its exceptional net margin, which exceeds industry averages. With a remarkable net margin of 18.91%, the company showcases strong profitability and effective cost management.

Return on Equity (ROE): AES's ROE stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROE of 16.15%, the company demonstrates effective use of equity capital and strong financial performance.

Return on Assets (ROA): AES's ROA stands out, surpassing industry averages. With an impressive ROA of 1.15%, the company demonstrates effective utilization of assets and strong financial performance.

Debt Management: AES's debt-to-equity ratio surpasses industry norms, standing at 7.96. This suggests the company carries a substantial amount of debt, posing potential financial challenges.

Latest Ratings for AES

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 JP Morgan Maintains Overweight Overweight Apr 2025 Jefferies Downgrades Buy Hold Mar 2025 Susquehanna Maintains Positive Positive

