$AESI stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AESI stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,045,170 of trading volume.

$AESI Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $AESI:

$AESI insiders have traded $AESI stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AESI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BEN M BRIGHAM (Executive Chairman) purchased 217,391 shares for an estimated $4,999,993

BRIAN ANTHONY LEVEILLE has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $4,376,950 .

. GREGORY M SHEPARD has made 8 purchases buying 145,813 shares for an estimated $2,819,934 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. RICHARD W SCHMIDT sold 116,500 shares for an estimated $2,758,720

STACY HOCK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,142 shares for an estimated $818,895.

$AESI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $AESI stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

