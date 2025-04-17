$AESI stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$AESI stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $3,045,170 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $AESI:
$AESI Insider Trading Activity
$AESI insiders have traded $AESI stock on the open market 34 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 9 have been purchases and 25 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AESI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BEN M BRIGHAM (Executive Chairman) purchased 217,391 shares for an estimated $4,999,993
- BRIAN ANTHONY LEVEILLE has made 0 purchases and 20 sales selling 190,000 shares for an estimated $4,376,950.
- GREGORY M SHEPARD has made 8 purchases buying 145,813 shares for an estimated $2,819,934 and 0 sales.
- RICHARD W SCHMIDT sold 116,500 shares for an estimated $2,758,720
- STACY HOCK has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 37,142 shares for an estimated $818,895.
$AESI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 131 institutional investors add shares of $AESI stock to their portfolio, and 73 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 5,338,175 shares (+97.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $118,400,721
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ removed 1,288,127 shares (-41.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $28,570,656
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,031,787 shares (+993.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,885,035
- STATE STREET CORP added 1,007,022 shares (+57.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,335,747
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 935,410 shares (+31.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,747,393
- FRONTIER CAPITAL MANAGEMENT CO LLC added 801,153 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,769,573
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 773,035 shares (+12.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,145,916
