AESI Ex-Dividend Reminder - 11/7/24

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 11/7/24, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc (Symbol: AESI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.24, payable on 11/14/24. As a percentage of AESI's recent stock price of $19.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Atlas Energy Solutions Inc to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when AESI shares open for trading on 11/7/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from AESI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of AESI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AESI's low point in its 52 week range is $15.55 per share, with $24.9299 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.96.

In Tuesday trading, Atlas Energy Solutions Inc shares are currently up about 4.2% on the day.

