AESC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AES Corp (Symbol: AESC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $93.96, changing hands as low as $93.90 per share. AES Corp shares are currently trading down about 1.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of AESC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, AESC's low point in its 52 week range is $79.83 per share, with $104.45 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $94.00.

