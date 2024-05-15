News & Insights

Markets
AES

AES To Sell Its 47.3% Stake In AES Brasil To Auren Energia For About $640 Mln

May 15, 2024 — 08:56 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AES Corp. (AES) said that it has agreed to sell its 47.3% equity interest in AES Brasil to Auren Energia for approximately $640 million in proceeds to AES.

AES noted that the sale will be completed in conjunction with a merger between AES Brasil and Auren Energia, with AES Brasil shares valued at about 11.55 Brazilian Real per share, before purchase price adjustments.

The transaction is expected to close in 4 to 6 months.

AES said that it will use proceeds from the sale to Fund its growth in Renewables & US Utilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

AES

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.