AES To Sell Its 47.3% Stake In AES Brasil To Auren Energia For About $640 Mln

(RTTNews) - AES Corp. (AES) said that it has agreed to sell its 47.3% equity interest in AES Brasil to Auren Energia for approximately $640 million in proceeds to AES.

AES noted that the sale will be completed in conjunction with a merger between AES Brasil and Auren Energia, with AES Brasil shares valued at about 11.55 Brazilian Real per share, before purchase price adjustments.

The transaction is expected to close in 4 to 6 months.

AES said that it will use proceeds from the sale to Fund its growth in Renewables & US Utilities.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.