AES to Report Q4 Earnings: Here's What You Need to Know

The AES Corporation AES is slated to report fourth-quarter and full-year 2023 results on Feb 26, after the closing bell.

It delivered an earnings surprise of 9.09% in the last reported quarter. However, the company delivered an average negative earnings surprise of 2.18% for the trailing four quarters.

Factors to Note

In the fourth quarter, AES’ service territories witnessed mixed weather patterns. While some parts of its service areas experienced warmer-than-normal temperatures, accompanied with drought, other parts observed mostly normal temperatures, along with precipitation. Such a weather pattern is likely to have had a moderate impact on the company’s overall top-line performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $3.10 billion, indicating an improvement of 1.3% from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure.

Improved margins from AES’ Fluence business, as well as the company’s cost savings initiatives, are likely to have bolstered the company’s earnings performance in the soon-to-be-reported quarter amid the adverse impacts of higher interest expenses.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for fourth-quarter earnings is pegged at 69 cents per share, indicating a surge of 40.8% from the prior-year quarter’s level.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for AES this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat, which is not the case here.



Earnings ESP: AES’ Earnings ESP is +0.36%. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Zacks Rank: AES currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

